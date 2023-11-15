Jun 2, 1993 – Nov 8, 2023

Zachary “Zach” Sanders, 30, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The funeral service was Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home; cremation will follow the service.

Zachary Bryan Sanders was born June 2, 1993 in Riverton, Wyoming to Glen Lewelleyn and Carol Ann (Lane) Sanders. He grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the Class of 2011.

Zach worked in the oilfield in Casper, Wyoming until a major car accident in 2015. After that he worked part-time at places in Riverton until moving to Cocoa Beach, Florida. He eventually returned to Wyoming where he earned his Associates of Science in Information Technology from Central Wyoming College. He had recently started working at Fed Ex in Riverton while working towards furthering his education.

Zach loved playing his guitar, listening to music, and was a creative writer of Science Fiction and poetry that was dark and chilling. He loved learning, was very intelligent with a high IQ and enjoyed learning different languages; working towards mastery of the Russian language and was studying the Arabic language.

Zach loved his family, friends, and all animals. The animals loved him just as much, and seemed to be drawn to him. He cared about people and was a good friend. He would go out of his way to help others despite any inconveniences to him.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Sanders and step-father, Larry Schroeder; grandmother, Susan Lane; brothers, Glen Sanders, Jr. and wife, Tracy, Jeffrey Sanders and wife, Danielle, and Justin Sanders; sister, Tricia Pingree and husband, Tony; nieces, Amira, Azaria, Aviana, and Peyton; nephews, Bryan, Carter, Furious, Colton, and Garrett; several aunts and uncles; and cousins, Josh, David, Shannon, Heather, Anthony, Bryan, and Cody.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Sanders; grandparents, Pete and Evelyn Sanders; nephew, Jeremy; and many aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to Paws for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com