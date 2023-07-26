YNP Winter Lottery for Snowmobile Permits Applications Accepted Beginning August 1

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, people may apply to the 2023-2024 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows permit-holders to enter the park for up to three days with a group of up to five snowmobilers.

This year’s lottery will be open on www.recreation.gov from Aug. 1-31, 2023. Successful applicants will be notified in early September. Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available via www.recreation.gov on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Oct. 1, 2023. There is no waiting list. Cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings. Trips can be for a maximum of three days in length and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.