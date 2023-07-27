Yellowstone to host Lighting of the Teepees August 1-7

Yellowstone National Park is honored to host for a second year the Lighting of Teepees, a collaborative effort with Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council. From Aug. 1-7, visitors to the park are invited to view the teepees at the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana, and learn about the historic and continued presence of American Indian Tribes in the Yellowstone region.





The Lighting of Teepees: An Era of Unity and Inclusivity will include seven installed teepees that will be illuminated nightly at sunset. It will be free and open to the public.

A sincere thank you to all the event partners including Pretty Shield Foundation, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, Yellowstone Forever and the community of Gardiner, Montana.