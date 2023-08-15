WyoToday’s 2023 Football broadcast schedule

The football season is almost upon us! And with that comes another season of WyoToday’s live broadcasts of Wyoming High School football from all over the county and in Thermopolis. Riverton, Lander, Thermopolis and more will all be broadcast LIVE on WyoToday’s Youtube page every week! Below is a full list of WyoToday’s planned broadcasting schedule across all of our radio networks.
Week 0 – Friday, August 25
Riverton Wolverines vs Powell @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Lander Tigers @ Cody @ 4 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Thermopolis Bobcats vs Worland @ 7 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Week 1
Friday, September 1 – Riverton Wolverines vs Cody @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, September 1 – Lander Tigers vs Green River @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, September 1 – Thermopolis Bobcats @ Tongue River @ 6 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Thursday, August 31 – Wind River Cougars vs Saratoga @ 6 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 2
Friday, September 8 – Riverton Wolverines @ Evanston @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, September 8 – Lander Tigers vs Powell @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, September 8 – Thermopolis Bobcats vs Kemmerer @ 5 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Friday, September 8 – Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs Riverside @ 6 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 3
Friday, September 15 – Riverton Wolverines @ Star Valley @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, September 15 – Lander Tigers @ Evanston @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, September 15 –Thermopolis Bobcats @ Mountain View @ 4 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Thursday, September 14 – Shoshoni Wranglers vs Cheyenne East @ 5 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 4
Friday, September 22 – Riverton Wolverines vs Rawlins @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, September 22 – Lander Tigers @ Buffalo @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, September 22 – Thermopolis Bobcats @ Rich County, Utah @ 3 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Thursday, September 21 – Wind River Cougars vs Big Piney @ 5 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 5
Friday, September 29 – Riverton Wolverines @ Lander Tigers @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK and 93.1 KFCW
Friday, September 29 – Thermopolis Bobcats vs Pinedale @ 5 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Friday, September 29 – Dubois Rams @ Meeteetse @ 2 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 6
Friday, October 06 – Riverton Wolverines @ Douglas @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, October 06 – Lander Tigers @ Rawlins @ 7 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, October 06 – Thermopolis Bobcats vs Lyman @ 5 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Saturday, October 07 – Wyoming Indian Chiefs @ St. Stephens Eagles* @ 12 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 7
Friday, October 13 – Riverton Wolverines vs Buffalo @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, October 13 – Lander Tigers @ Worland @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, October 13 – Thermopolis Bobcats @ Cokeville @ 2 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Friday, October 13 – Wind River Cougars @ Shoshoni Wranglers @ 5 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
Week 8
Friday, October 20 – Riverton Wolverines vs Worland @ 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK
Friday, October 20 – Lander Tigers vs Douglas @ 6 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW
Friday, October 20 – Thermopolis Bobcats @ Lovell @ 7 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO
Saturday, October 21 – Dubois Rams vs Burlington @ 1:30 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW – Fremont County Game of the Week
*Subject to change due to possible lack of St. Stephens football