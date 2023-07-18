WyomingPBS Awarded Eight Heartland Regional Emmy® Awards

Wyoming PBS, located on the Central Wyoming College campus, took home eight National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Heartland Regional Emmy ® awards this year.

The winners include:

“Fire Spinner – Our Wyoming” Anthony Stengal

“Fossil Country” Mat and Beth Hames

“Sinks Canyon Underground Mysteries – Our Wyoming” Steven McKnight, Kyle Duba, Matt Wright

“Egypt Excursion” Kyle Duba

“Nature WY: Macroinvertebrates” Jennifer Amend, Julie Rieder, Matt Wright

“A State of Mind: The Lone Wolf – Addiction” Mat and Beth Hames

“A State of Mind: The Pickup Man Mat and Beth Hames

“A State of Mind: The Pickup Man” Kyle Duba

“I’m incredibly proud of both our outstanding staff and our independent partners,” said General Manager Terry Dugas. “ We compete in a region with major market stations and large state networks. Eight awards is an unprecedented statement to both the power of Wyoming’s stories and the power of the storytellers who share them.”

“Congratulations to Matt, Kyle, Julie, Jennifer, Steven, Anthony, Beth and Mat and everyone at Wyoming PBS and the Wyoming PBS Foundation,” said Production Manager Kyle Nicholoff. “We are a small shop and everyone has a hand in all of these productions to some extent. It’s an honor to create great work for the people of Wyoming and beyond.”

Wyoming PBS was nominated for eleven Regional Emmys, a record for the local Wyoming PBS network. Winners were announced at the annual Heartland Emmy® Awards ceremony in Denver, CO Saturday , July 15, 2023.

The NATAS Heartland Chapter – a membership based organization – honors, recognizes, and promotes excellence and innovation in the creation of visual media through the presentation of the prestigious Emmy® Award. The NATAS Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional chapters across the US, covering Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app. All of theEmmy-nominated programs can be viewed online at video.wyomingpbs.org.