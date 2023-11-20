Wyoming Unemployment Unchanged at 2.9% in October 2023; Fremont’s Jobless decreased by more than one point

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from September to October at 2.9%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was much lower than its October 2022 level of 3.9% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.9%. From October 2022 to October 2023, Wyoming’s labor force grew by an estimated 4,626 individuals (1.6%).

From September to October, most county unemployment rates remained low and stable. Unemployment increased slightly in Teton County (up from 1.5% to 2.0%), in Johnson County (up from 2.2% to 2.4%), and in Park County (up from 2.1% to 2.3%). Weston County’s unemployment rate fell from 2.0% to 1.7%.

Unemployment rates decreased from their year-ago levels in every county, suggesting steady improvement in Wyoming’s economy. The largest decreases in unemployment occurred in Carbon (down from 3.8% to 2.4%), Washakie (down from 3.7% to 2.6%), Sweetwater (down from 4.0% to 2.9%), Fremont (down from 3.8% to 2.7%), and Big Horn (down from 3.7% to 2.6%) counties.

Weston County reported the lowest unemployment rate in October at 1.7%. It was followed by Crook, Niobrara, and Teton counties, each at 2.0%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Sublette and Sweetwater counties, both at 2.9%.

Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates show that total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 287,200 in October 2022 to 295,100 in October 2023, an increase of 7,900 jobs (2.8%).