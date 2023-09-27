Wyoming Unemployment Rate fell to lowest level of the year

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in July to 2.9% in August. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was much lower than its August 2022 level of 3.7% and lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.8%.

From July to August, most county unemployment rates remained fairly stable. The largest decreases were seen in Washakie (down from 3.2% to 2.9%), Sweetwater (down from 3.5% to 3.2%), Goshen (down from 2.7% to 2.4%), and Albany (down from 2.8% to 2.5%) counties. Niobrara County’s unemployment rate rose from 1.8% in July to 2.2% in August.

From August 2022 to August 2023, unemployment rates fell in every county, suggesting a continuing tightening in the state’s labor market. The largest decreases occurred in Crook (down from 4.0% to 2.3%), Washakie (down from 3.9% to 2.9%), Niobrara (down from 3.2% to 2.2%), and Carbon (down from 3.6% to 2.6%) counties.

Teton County, at 1.5%, had the lowest unemployment rate in August. It was followed by Converse, Niobrara, and Weston counties, each at 2.2%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Fremont County at 3.3%, and Big Horn and Sweetwater counties, each at 3.2%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 290,200 in August 2022 to 298,500 in August 2023, an increase of 8,300 jobs (2.9%).