Wyoming State Semiquincentennial Task Force to meet Dec. 4

Planning for Wyoming’s celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial continues with the first meeting of the Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force Monday, December 4, at 3 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum Multi-Purpose Room.

Created by Executive Order, the task force will make recommendations on the planning of projects, events, and activities to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States. The Semiquincentennial will be observed on July 4, 2026.

Members of the task force represent the Wyoming Legislature, the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes, Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, Wyoming Office of Tourism, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, University of Wyoming and Wyoming Community Colleges, and other non-governmental and industry organizations.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.