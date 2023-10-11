Wyoming State Parks Named Top Four State Park System in the U.S.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails was today recognized as one of the top four State Park systems in the country by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, through their Gold Medal Award program.

This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon exceptional park systems across the nation that demonstrate excellence in providing outstanding recreational experiences and maintaining high standards of park management and innovation.

The NRPA Gold Medal Award is considered the highest honor in the field of park and recreation management. It acknowledges agencies that have achieved excellence in a variety of criteria, including park planning, resource management, public engagement, programming, and sustainability. Wyoming State Parks’ recognition as a finalist reaffirms the dedication and hard work invested by the entire team in preserving and enhancing the state’s natural treasures.

Dave Glenn, Acting Director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources, congratulated Texas on winning the State Parks Gold Medal, and expressed his gratitude to the Wyoming staff who work so hard to ensure visitors have safe and enjoyable experiences when visiting Wyoming parks and historic sites, “While we lack the personnel and financial resources of other state parks agencies nationwide, I can say we have the most talented, passionate, and hardest working parks and historic site staff in the country. I’m proud of their dedication towards sharing Wyoming’s history and natural resources with Wyomingites and Wyoming’s visitors.”

Wyoming State Parks boasts a diverse range of outdoor spaces that offer visitors a wide array of recreational activities, including camping, hiking, fishing, wildlife observation, and more. From the rugged beauty of Curt Gowdy State Park to the tranquil serenity of Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site, Wyoming is home to iconic landscapes that attract millions of visitors each year. The NRPA Gold Medal Award recognition highlights the state’s success in preserving these treasures while providing unparalleled experiences to park visitors.

For more information about Wyoming State Parks and its offerings, visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/.