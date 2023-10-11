Wyoming State Archives to Host Tom Horn Panel Discussion

This year marks 120 years since Tom Horn’s hanging in Cheyenne. A panel of three historians and Tom Horn experts, Claudia Thompson, Larry Ball, and John Davis, will discuss “Tom Horn: 120 Years Later” on Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Historian Rick Ewig will be the moderator for this discussion.

This event is a hybrid online/in-person event. Join us in-person at the Laramie County Public Library’s Cottonwood Room. If you prefer to participate online, register for the event through the Wyoming State Archives’s Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693.

Tom Horn wore many hats during his life including American scout, cowboy, soldier, range detective, and Pinkerton agent. But his reputation as a lawman turned outlaw that allegedly killed 17 people and the controversy over whether he killed 14-year old Willie Nickell still has people talking today. The panelists will share their insights on why historians and researchers are still so passionate about the life and death of Tom Horn.

Larry Ball is Professor Emeritus of History at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, and the author of five books, including “Desert Lawmen: The High Sheriffs of New Mexico” and “Arizona, 1846–1912” and “Elfego Baca: In Life and Legend.”

John Davis practiced law in Worland Wyoming from 1973 until 2016, when he retired. He has written “A Vast Amount of Trouble,” which chronicles the 1909 Spring Creek Raid; “Goodbye, Judge Lynch,” which looks at the vexing troubles with vigilantism in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries; “Wyoming Range War: The Infamous Invasion of Johnson County” (2010); and “The Trial of Tom Horn” (2016). The last two books were each given the Wyoming State Historical Society Award for historical writing for their respective years of publication.

Claudia Thompson received an M.A. in Librarianship, specializing in archives management, from the University of Denver. She was an archivist at the American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming, for 35 years. Most of her published work can be found in the form of finding aids covering the papers of judges, journalists, aviators, actors, musicians, miners, and missionaries. She has also published in “Montana: The Magazine of Western History” and “The American Archivist.” Her interest in Tom Horn resulted in two articles forAnnals of Wyoming: “The Image of Tom Horn”(Vol. 77, no. 2) and “Tom Horn’s Accusers,” (Vol. 77, no. 3). She has given numerous presentations based on her Tom Horn research to students and community groups.

In honor of Archives Month in Wyoming, the Wyoming State Archives is hosting a series of free public events in October. Participants have the option to participate in-person or join us online by registering through our Eventbrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wyoming-state-archives-speaker-series-834529. The full schedule of Wyoming State Archives events can be viewed on their calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events.

On Monday, October 30, Governor Dave Freudenthal will talk about his book, “Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty, The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.” This will be a hybrid online and in-person event at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium located in the extension of the Wyoming State Capitol Complex, 200 W 24th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Upcoming lunchtime talks include “Happy Electronic Records Day: Let’s Talk Digital” with Cindy Brown and Dinah Miles. Cindy Brown, digital archivist for the Wyoming State Archives, and Dinah Miles, digital archivist for the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, presentation will be held virtually on October 10 at noon. On October 31st, Jordan Meyerl will host a virtual presentation, “Something Strange in the Archives: Call the Roving Archivist” at noon.

Wyoming/American Archives Month, celebrated each October, celebrates the work of archives and archivists across the nation to collect, preserve, and provide access to our shared documentary history. Celebrated every October since 2001, Family History Month brings opportunities to improve your genealogy skills, find out about new resources, and meet others who share your passion for the past. Electronic Records Day, observed each October 10 as a nod to binary code (1010), is a day dedicated to creating awareness of the importance of electronic records and their management.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

