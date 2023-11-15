Wyoming Senators Demand Pentagon Rescind Travel Expenses for Abortions

U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and 24 other Republican senators in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin denouncing the department’s policy of using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel expenses for service members and dependents seeking abortions. In the letter, the senators highlight how the Department of Defense does not have the authority to issue this policy and demand it be rescinded immediately.

The Full text of the letter can be found here