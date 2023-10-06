Wyoming Indian wins big at Lakota Nation Invite competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For nearly 30 years there has been a tournament that brings together some of the biggest and best teams from Native American reservations from all across the country, pitting them together against one another in a round robin style of play. That tournament is the Lakota Nation Invitational, featuring volleyball teams from schools like Crazy Horse High School, Tiospaye Topa High School and Mahpiya Luta High School.

Wyoming Indian’s Lady Chiefs traveled out to western South Dakota to take on some of these teams, leaving everything they possibly had on the courts in order to bring back some wins, some trophies and some championship jackets back to Allen Redman Gymnasium.

They started off the pool play against Crow Creek out of Highmore, S.D. The Lady Chiefs made quick work of Crow Creek Lady Chieftains in the first set, 25-14, but they let them tie it back up in the second set 25-15. After that a close third set went down to the wire, but Wyoming Indian was able to edge out Crow Creek in a tight set, winning 25-23.

Up next in the Lady Chiefs’ pool was Mahpiya Luta High School, also known as Red Cloud Indian School, out of Pine Ridge, S.D. Quickly, the Lady Chiefs found themselves down 1-0 thanks to a dominant first set on both sides by the South Dakota team, winning 25-15. But, the Lady Chiefs would not be denied after that, winning a close second set 25-22 and then giving a mirrored performance in the third set by winning 25-15.

To finish off the first day of play, the Lady Chiefs took on the Lady Tigers from Oelrichs, S.D. Again, Wyoming Indian fell in the first set (25-12) and looked up at a 1-0 deficit. After a 25-23 victory in the second set the Lady Chiefs put together a string of strong serves and digs together, winning the third-and-final set of the day 25-18.

Once the first day was over the Lady Chiefs found themselves 3-0 and looking at some of the best Native American competition the following day. The Lady Chiefs took on the Marty Indian School Lady Braves from Marty, S.D. Wyoming Indian started off stronger than they had earlier the day before, winning the first set by a large margin (25-8) before dropping a close second set 25-22. The third-and-final set was key, especially in the elimination brackets in which the Lady Chiefs found themselves.

That third set was back and forth but eventually the Lady Chiefs pulled it out 25-19 to move onto the semifinals. They didn’t have much time to celebrate though, immediately being thrust into a match against Lakota Tech, who won the first set in dramatic fashion, 25-23. But, the Lady Chiefs pulled out the second-set victory, 25-20, and moved onto a very important third set that could propel them into the championship match.

Sadly, Lakota Tech got out to a huge lead and kept it for much of the final set. They eventually beat the Lady Chiefs 25-12 and sent Wyoming Indian to the third-place match against Custer, S.D.

Despite not being able to take home the first-place trophy, they still played with all their hearts and pulled out a gritty first-set win against Custer, 25-21, before stumbling in the second set and falling 25-15. Wyoming Indian’s final set of the tournament was the determining factor between them and third place and both the Lady Chiefs and the girls from Custer knew so. That could explain why the match was so evenly fought, trading leads and serves for the entirety of the set until extra serves were needed.

The extra serve ended up going the way of the Lady Chiefs, who claimed third place with a gritty, hard-fought 26-24 victory over Custer. Compared to last season’s Lakota Nation Invitational, this year’s team was massively different and it showed with their third-place trophy that they brought back to the halls of Wyoming Indian High School.

“The ladies did a fantastic job at lifting each other up and continuing to play at a high level even when they were in a tough situation,” said Coach Jed Anderson. “They had several sets, including the 3rd place match, that were won by only two points.”

They followed this big tournament play up with a 3-0 victory over their rivals, St. Stephens, on Wednesday (25-16, 25-11, 25-12) and look to do the same against H.E.M. and Wind River this weekend.

BY: Shawn O’Brate