Wyoming Indian Graduate Featured in Times Square Billboard

Owen St.Clair, Jr. of Fort Washakie, was featured in a Times Square Billboard in New York City to celebrate the National Down Syndrome Society on Saturday. Owe, who participated in sports at WIHS is also a drummer/singer of traditional powwow music. The photo that displayed was Owen’s high school graduation photo taken by Lehman Studios.

From his Father’s Facebook Page:

Wanted to share a proud dad moment with you all.

As many of you know, my son, Owen Jr. has Down Syndrome.

This senior photo was submitted to National Down Syndrome Society(NDSS) for consideration to be featured on the Time Square jumbotron for Buddy Walk and Down Syndrome Awareness. He took this photo a couple years back.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

The photo of Owen was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

Congratulations Owen!