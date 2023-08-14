Wyoming Cowboy Golfer Jimmy Dales Begins Play at the U.S. Amateur 

COLORADO — University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales will begin play in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship today, Monday, Aug. 14. Dales is scheduled to tee off at 8:50 a.m., Mountain Time. He will be playing the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo., in Monday’s opening round. Dales earned his spot in this year’s U.S. Amateur by winning the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club in Medina, Ohio, on Thursday, July 6.

The 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship will be played at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., and Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo., on Aug. 14-20, 2023.

This is the second time in Dales career that he will play in a U.S. Amateur. He also earned a qualifying spot and played in the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa., in August of 2021.

Jimmy Dales swung with one of his irons as he represented UW and the entire state of Wyoming (p/c Tim Harkins, GoWyo.com)

Dales earned one of the two qualifying berths at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club by tying for first place with Drew Salyers of Indiana University. Dales and Salyers earned their qualifying berths against a field of 81 amateur golfers entered in the Medina, Ohio, qualifier. Dales, a native of Northville, Mich., fired rounds of 67-66 for a 133 (-11) total. Salyers shot rounds of 64-69 for his 133 (-11). The two qualifiers won by five strokes over the two alternates, Cooper Hrabak of Medina, Ohio, and Robert Holden of Letchworth, Ohio, who both finished at 138 (-6).

The 2023 U.S. Amateur will mark the 123rd U.S. Am. The USGA accepted a record 8,253 entries into qualifying tournaments this year, breaking the previous record of 7,920 in 1999. The original field was narrowed down to only 312 individuals after all qualifying tournaments were completed between June 28 and July 27.

The format for this year’s U.S. Amateur will be two 18-hole rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15, with the top 64 golfers advancing to match play. The first match play round will take place on Aug. 16. On Aug. 17, the remaining 32 golfers will play a second match-play round followed by the remaining 16 golfers in a match-play round later that same day. The quarterfinal matches will be contested on Friday, Aug. 18, with the semifinal matches to follow on Saturday, Aug. 19. The championship match will be a 36-hole match between the final two participants.

Cherry Hills Country Club measures 7,405 yards and plays to a Par 71. Colorado Golf Club measures 7,560 yards and plays to a Par 72.

Among the former winners of the U.S. Amateur include some of the greatest names in golf, including: Bobby Jones (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930), Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961) and Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996).

Television coverage of the 123rd U.S. Amateur will begin with the round of 64 match-play events on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and carry through the quarterfinal round on Friday, Aug. 18 on Peacock and the Golf Channel. The Golf Channel and NBC will televise the semifinals and the championship match on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20.

BY: Tim Harkins, UW ATHLETICS