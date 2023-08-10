Wyoming Arts Council Announces Fellowship Recipients; Two from Lander

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing, and Performing Arts.

Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Aubrey Edwards of Laramie, Wendell Field of Kelly, and Adrianna Hinds of Cheyenne. Honorable mentions were awarded to Brittney Denham of Sheridan and Jennifer Rife of Cheyenne.

Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Rod Miller of Cheyenne in Poetry, Janna Urschel of Laramie in Fiction, and Jennifer Kochner of Gillette in Nonfiction. Honorable mentions were given to Nanci Turner Steveson of Jackson for Fiction, and Renee Carrier of Hulett and Katie Klingsporn of Lander for Nonfiction.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Patrick Chadwick of Jackson and Kalyn Beasley of Cody.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Oakley Boycott of Lander and Scott Tedmon-Jones of Laramie.

Fellowships are merit-based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $5,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s Fellowships were Ginger Porcella and Lawrence Diggs for Visual Arts; Juan Morales, Ramona Ausubel, and Katherine Standefer for Creative Writing; and Matthew Roberts and Mark Rabideau for Performing Arts.

For more information on this program and details on each recipient please visit www.wyomingartscouncil.org or contact Kimberly Mittelstadt at 307-274-6673 or kimberly.mittelstadt@wyo.gov.