Woman sentenced for arson of Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper

Lorna Roxanne Green, age 22, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 60 months in prison with three years of supervised release, to follow her prison term, for arson of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic located in Casper. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne imposed the sentence on September 28, 2023.

According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, Casper Police Department officers responded to the Wellspring Health Access Clinic based on a report of suspicious activity. Officers observed smoke coming from the east side of the building and dispatched the Casper Fire Department who responded and extinguished the fire. Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators identified a suspect who had gained entry by breaking a window,

pouring gas in the facility, then leaving just prior to the report of suspicious activity.

Green was arrested on March 21, 2023, in Casper by the Casper Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Green admitted that she set fire to the clinic, which was under construction at the time and planned to offer OB/GYN services, gender-affirming care, and abortion procedures.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said, “No matter what an individual’s opinions or objectives may be, the use of violence and property destruction to advance them is never acceptable. This was a reckless and serious crime which endangered the community and caused significant financial harm to the clinic’s owner. The sentence imposed today, five years of federal incarceration, appropriately reflects the gravity of Ms. Green’s offense.”

“This sentence reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations and reproductive health clinics,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners such as ATF and Casper Police to hold responsible anyone who commits criminal actions, no matter the perpetrator’s justification. ”

“Arson is the business of ATF, and is not only dangerous, but often deadly,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “We are grateful for our longstanding partnerships with the FBI, Casper Police Department and Casper Fire Department. This allowed for the swift deployment and use of ATF resources such as Special Agents, Certified Fire Investigators, and our Forensic Science Lab all of which collectively contributed to our origin and cause determination.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Casper Police Department.