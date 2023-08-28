Wolverines wear out Powell, fall short at finish line

RIVERTON – The Riverton High School (RHS) community has been yearning for winning years for quite some time now, forced to suffer through multiple 1-8 seasons for the Wolverines over the past few years. But, this offseason’s star hiring of Coach Mark Lenhardt turned a lot of those sour feelings into hope for the Wolverines’ 2023 season.
That hope was on display during the Wolverines’ week zero matchup against Powell, a familiar foe, at Riverton’s home field in front of their optimistic fans. The game started off in the hands of Powell who, with some trouble, found their way dinking and dunking down to the goal line on their first drive until they found paydirt.
Then, with the score being 7-0, the Wolverines’ new offense prepared to go on display with senior QB Darrick DeVries under center once again for RHS. On the very first play, DeVries found himself running from a Panthers defender but tossed a completion to senior receiver Ty Sheets who shimmied up the sideline for a first down. Unfortunately, DeVries did not land gracefully after being tackled on the play and ended up limping to the sideline before the offense could even catch their breath.
A few penalties killed the Wolverines’ first drive but their run-defense kept them in the game, especially early. Right before the end of the first quarter the Wolverines capped off an impressive drive that started down by their own goal line, ending with a 20-yard touchdown pass from DeVries to the other senior receiver, Nick McIntosh, on a dot to the corner of the endzone. (below)
The score remained 14-7 for quite awhile with Riverton’s penalties shooting their successful drives in the foot and forcing them to punt to Powell and give them more opportunities to score, which they did. Just 90 seconds before halftime is when the Panthers increased their lead even more with an easy bootleg-pass to the left from a few yards outside the goal line.
As the clock struck zero before halftime the Wolverines put up a 32-yard field goal with the leg of Hunter Saltsgaver forcing it between the uprights. Luckily, for the Wolverines, the score did not differ much in the third quarter despite good pushes by the RHS offense and strong stops by their defense.
Even though the Wolverines were down by three scores they never gave up and it showed through in DeVries who was limping back and forth out of the huddle throughout the entire game. Despite that pain and that injury, the senior QB showed his grit and toughness by rushing on it and standing strong in the pocket as he looked for receivers like McIntosh and Dylan Jevne.
DeVries delivered one of the best passes of his young football career right as the fourth quarter began also, tossing it nearly 35 yards in the air as he got smashed to the ground by the Powell defense. Immediately after the outstanding throw-and-catch, the Wolverines were able to recover their own kickoff on a smart decision to onside kick to the Panthers’ weak side of their special teams.
After the Wolverines’ offense came back out off the sidelines it was once again the DeVries Show thanks to a long 30-yard pass from midfield to McIntosh on the 20-yard line. Another few plays, and many flags later, DeVries threaded a needle through three Panthers defenders into the middle of the endzone to junior Jordan May. 35-24 was the closest that Riverton would get to a week zero victory, sadly, but that’s not for lack of trying.
As the lights shined on Wolverine Stadium the Panthers held strong, scoring one more time before Riverton’s hope dimmed to nothing. At the end of 48 minutes of football the Panthers came away with the victory, winning 42-24, but the feeling around Riverton’s bleachers was still highly optimistic compared to this time last year.
The Wolverines’ 24 points were more than they scored in their first three games combined last year, meaning that Coach Lenhardt’s offense is obviously working. Nick McIntosh received the WyoToday’s broadcast’s Papa Murphy’s Player of the Game after catching over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Up next, the Riverton Wolverines have a tough out as Cody comes to town just a week after destroying Lander Valley at the home of the Broncs (see page B1). Last year the Broncs beat Riverton 49-0 but it’s quite obvious that this year’s Wolverines squad is much stronger than last season. You can watch or listen to that game live on 93.9 KTAK and on WyoToday’s YouTube page.
BY: Shawn O’Brate