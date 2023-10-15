Wolverines, Cougars, Rams in the “W” Column Friday Night

The Riverton Wolverines, Wind River Cougars and Dubois Rams were all victorious Friday night in their contests against, respectively, Buffalo, Shoshoni and H.E.M.

Riverton beat the Bison 25-14, while Wind River evened its all-time record with Shoshoni at 30 wins apiece with a convincing 54-22 win and the Rams of Dubois left no doubt with an overwhelming win over the Miners 62-6.

Lander Valley’s struggles continued with the Tigers losing at Worland, Wyoming Indian was outscored by by Big Piney and Thermopolis lost at Cokeville.

Scores courtesy of WyoTodayMedia and Wyopreps.com

Friday, Oct. 13

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan 42 #3 Natrona County 7

#2 Cheyenne East 76 Cheyenne South 13

#4 Campbell County 21 Cheyenne Central 20 – OT

Rock Springs 21 Laramie 14

Class 3A

#2 Powell 51 Jackson 6

#3 Cody 48 Evanston 13

Riverton 25 #4 Buffalo 14

#5 Douglas 49 Rawlins 21

Worland 21 Lander Valley 6

#1 Star Valley 47 Green River 6

Class 2A

#4 Cokeville 35 Thermopolis 6

#1 Mountain View 42 Pinedale 7

#3 Lovell 50 Kemmerer 0

#2 Big Horn 14 #5 Tongue River 7

Newcastle 35 Glenrock 13

Torrington 35 Upton-Sundance 6

Wheatland 54 Burns 0

Class 1A-9 Man

#4 Big Piney 66 Wyoming Indian 6

#2 Wind River 54 Shoshoni 22

Southeast 44 Saratoga 20

#3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 31 #1 Pine Bluffs 30 – OT

#5 Riverside 24 Greybull 14

Wright 34 Moorcroft 6

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Dubois 62 H.E.M. 6

#3 Burlington 1 Ten Sleep 0 – Huskies win by forfeit

#2 Encampment 76 Casper Christian 24

#1 Little Snake River 53 Farson-Eden 0

Out-of-State Opponent

2A Lyman 36 Rich County, UT 13

Saturday, Oct. 14

Class 1A-6 Man

#5 Kaycee 93 Hulett 62

Meeteetse 74 Midwest 31







