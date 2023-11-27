Winter closure of US14A scheduled for noon, Friday, Dec. 1

The annual fall closure of U.S. Highway 14A will occur at noon, Friday, Dec. 1, between Burgess Junction and Lovell.

“U.S. 14A may close earlier than noon Friday, but the weather forecast is calling for favorable weather through the end of the week, ” said Wyoming Department of Transportation area maintenance supervisor Brian Pittman of Basin.

The annual winter closure of U.S. 14A , west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain highway by the end of November. It usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.