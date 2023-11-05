Wind River to play for Class 1A-9 Man Championship this Saturday

The Wind River Cougars will be making their second state championship game appearance since 1997 this coming Saturday afternoon to face the Big Piney Punchers at UW’s War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Wind River’s first, and to date, only, championship came in that ’97 game with a win in Pavillion over Upton as Coach Dick Quayle’s team earned a tough fought 18-0 win over the Bobcats. This will be the second meeting this season of the Cougars and Punchers as Wind River toppled Big Piney 28-21 in the third game of the season at Pavillion.

Thrilling end to the game

Wind River earned its way to the title game with a thrilling 32-30 victory over the Southeast Cyclones Friday afternoon. As the teams traded touchdowns and two-point conversions, Wind River’s defense stuffed the last point-after try by the Cyclones on a sack in the backfield preserving the two point lead. But after Wind River was unable to move down the field, Southeast took over and marched down the field deep in Cougar territory. With 1:26 left in the game, the Cougar’s Braydon Tato stepped in front of a wide-open Southeast receiver at the 4-yard line for a huge interception that prevented a go-ahead touchdown and preserved the win for Wind River.

Cougars score first

Wind River scored first in the game at 5:27 mark of the first period on their opening 54 yard drive with an 8 yard run by Cooper Frederick and a two point conversion by Joaquin Stevens.

After Southeast evened the score at 8, The Cougars roared down the field and at the 1:58 mark left in the half, Frederick punched it in from one yard and he carried the ball across the goal for the two point conversation and Wind River had a 16 to 8 lead.

The Cougars got the ball back in short order but the clock ran out as they were trying to punch in one more score. But wait. The officials added two additional seconds to the scoreboard, and with that extra time, Frederick hooked up with a pass from 26 yards out to Chris Burke as time ran out for the TD. Stevens added the two point conversion and at halftime, the Cougars led the game 24-8.

Southeast closed the gap to one score with 9:33 left on a three yard run and and two point conversion. The Cyclones then tied the score at 24 with a quarterback sneak by Desmond at the 1:16 mark of the third and a successful two point conversation.

With just 22 seconds left in the quarter on third down, Frederick raced around end 53 yards for the go-ahead score. He added the two point conversion and the Cougars were up 32-24.

With 6:50 left in the game, Desmond hit Chapman for the Cyclones from the 5 yard line setting up the two point conversion attempt. The Cougars read the play and stopped Desmond in the backfield to stuff the point over. The Cougs had a two point lead, and thanks to Tato’s heroics at the end of the game, Wind River won the game.

The Cougars and Punchers are slated for the second game on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. start at War Memorial Stadium.

Here’s the championship schedule:

Class 2A

Big Horn (9-1) vs. Torrington (8-3), noon Friday

Class 3A

Star Valley (10-1) vs. Cody (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday

Class 1A-6 Man

Little Snake River (9-0) vs. Burlington (9-1), 10 a.m. Saturday

Class 1A-9 Man

Wind River (10-0) vs. Big Piney (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan (11-0) vs. Cheyenne East (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday