Wind River, Riverton get victories, Dubois plays Saturday

It was a great week for several local football teams. The Wind River Cougars ended the regular season at 8-0 and first place in their division, while the Riverton Wolverines, coming off a one win season last year, played their way into the first place in their division under a new coach and new enthusiasm. Lander Valley completed a no-win season with a loss at home to Douglas, losing a 7-0 lead in the first, and then turning the ball over on four consecutive possessions, all of which led to Douglas touchdowns. Thermopolis dropped a tough decision at Lovell, Shoshoni lost to the Casper Natrona Sophomores and St. Stephens forfeited their last game.

Week 8 Finals

Thursday

Class 1A Nine Man

Wind River 46, Rocky Mountain 14

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan 56 #4 Campbell County 14

#2 Cheyenne East 69 Kelly Walsh 8

#5 Thunder Basin 21 #3 Natrona County 14

Cheyenne Central 35 Rock Springs 10

Laramie 19 Cheyenne South 3

Class 3A

#1 Star Valley 48 Jackson 7

#4 Riverton 28 Worland 7

#5 Buffalo 48 Rawlins 10

Douglas 42 Lander Valley 7

#3 Cody 22 #2 Powell 19

Class 2A

#1 Mountain View 42 Kemmerer 0

#2 Big Horn 62 Burns 16

#5 Torrington 36 Newcastle 0Final Score: Tongue River 21 Wheatland 7

Upton-Sundance 28 Glenrock 0

#3 Lovell 40 Thermopolis 13

Class 1A-9 Man

#5 Southeast 30 #3 Pine Bluffs 20

#1 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21 Saratoga 20

#4 Big Piney 35 Riverside 0

Moorcroft 31 Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Wright 39 Lusk 0

Greybull 1 St. Stephens 0 – canceled; forfeit win for the Buffs.

Class 1A-6 Man

Casper Christian 76 Hulett 56

Rich County, UT 20 2A Pinedale 7

Saturday, Oct. 21

Class 1A-6 Man

Farson-Eden at #5 Kaycee, 1 p.m.

#3 Burlington at #4 Dubois, 1:30 p.m.

H.E.M. at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

#2 Encampment at Midwest, 4 p.m.

Source: Wyotoday Meda and Wyopreps.com