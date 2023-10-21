Wind River, Riverton get victories, Dubois plays Saturday

It was a great week for several local football teams. The Wind River Cougars ended the regular season at 8-0 and first place in their division, while the Riverton Wolverines, coming off a one win season last year, played their way into the first place in their division under a new coach and new enthusiasm. Lander Valley completed a no-win season with a loss at home to Douglas, losing a 7-0 lead in the first, and then turning the ball over on four consecutive possessions, all of which led to Douglas touchdowns. Thermopolis dropped a tough decision at Lovell, Shoshoni lost to the Casper Natrona Sophomores and St. Stephens forfeited their last game.
Week 8 Finals
Thursday
Class 1A Nine Man
Wind River 46, Rocky Mountain 14
Class 4A
#1 Sheridan 56 #4 Campbell County 14
#2 Cheyenne East 69 Kelly Walsh 8
#5 Thunder Basin 21 #3 Natrona County 14
Cheyenne Central 35 Rock Springs 10
Laramie 19 Cheyenne South 3
Class 3A
#1 Star Valley 48 Jackson 7
#4 Riverton 28 Worland 7
#5 Buffalo 48 Rawlins 10
Douglas 42 Lander Valley 7
#3 Cody 22 #2 Powell 19
Class 2A
#1 Mountain View 42 Kemmerer 0
#2 Big Horn 62 Burns 16
#5 Torrington 36 Newcastle 0Final Score: Tongue River 21 Wheatland 7
Upton-Sundance 28 Glenrock 0
#3 Lovell 40 Thermopolis 13
Class 1A-9 Man
#5 Southeast 30 #3 Pine Bluffs 20
#1 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21 Saratoga 20
#4 Big Piney 35 Riverside 0
Moorcroft 31 Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Wright 39 Lusk 0
Greybull 1 St. Stephens 0 – canceled; forfeit win for the Buffs.
Class 1A-6 Man
Casper Christian 76 Hulett 56
Rich County, UT 20 2A Pinedale 7
Saturday, Oct. 21
Class 1A-6 Man
Farson-Eden at #5 Kaycee, 1 p.m.
#3 Burlington at #4 Dubois, 1:30 p.m.
H.E.M. at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
#2 Encampment at Midwest, 4 p.m.
