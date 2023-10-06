Wind River Reservation Attractions are Subject of new Local Promotions

The Wind River Visitors Council is looking for another good tourism year for 2024, according to Executive Director Helen Wilson. In a presentation before the Lander Rotary Club, Wilson said some new local tourism development programs will give visitors more options to stay longer here in the Wind River Country.

The visitors council has developed free self-guided mobile audio tours of the Wind River Indian Reservation and they have a printed a “self guided tour” brochure of Reservation attractions. “We have experienced increased interest from the United Kingdom, Germany and France overall, and our international visitors really enjoy and look forward to “Old West” attractions,” she said. “Visitors can use their mobile devices to listen to local stories from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes,” Wilson said. “We have 10 stories from each tribe.”

With advances in technology, Wilson said visitors don’t have to look at their phones to get the stories . “They play automatically using a device’s GPS, no network is needed.”

The printed brochure guides visitors along the highways through the reservation with highlights noted around nearly every turn, from St. Stephens to Ethete, from Lander to Crowheart, in and around Fort Washakie and more. The brochure is titled “Explore the Land of Sacajawea.

Additionally, Wilson said an information digital sign and a kiosk would be placed at the Frank B. Wise Business Center at Hines Corner. She said it would be located under the picnic shelter at the Path of Honor Veterans Memorial, again with information on Reservation attractions.

Projects under development include documentaries on the missions on the reservation and on powwows.

Wilson said the Reservation tour brochures are available at Fremont County’s local visitors center and chamber of commerce offices.

She also noted that a kiosk is coming to the Lander Chamber and Visitors Center building. “It will help support visitors find things to do when the arrive here,” she said.

One project that Wilson said is currently in development is a countywide way-finding projects, with signage in each community. “It is part of our strategic plan to have one consistent look around the county. We’ll get the designs started by next summer.”

One of the practices used by the WRVC to attract visitors here are media or press tours. “We currently have one in the county from the Fly Fisher TV show,” Wilson said. “They are filming at various locations around the county for their show.” Such productions result in “earned media exposure” that the council doesn’t have to pay for.

Among current travel trends, Wilson said consumers are booking their vacations earlier than ever and more international travel is forecast for the United States. Also on the rise is the cost of traveling, so Wilson said visitors want the best experiences they can have while in an area. “That means some visitors are spending more time in fewer destinations.” She also noted that the shoulder seasons, spring and fall, are become more popular, especially with “empty nesters” who don’t have children at home. And the said a growing segment of the industry now concerns what she termed as Off Grid travel, with people doing more to connect with nature.