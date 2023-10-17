Wind River puts wallop on rival Wranglers

SHOSHONI – Every year there are rivalries that bring the entire community together around Fremont County, whether it’s the Keeper of the Gold matchup between Lander and Riverton, or the always-exciting basketball games between Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens. But one in particular is extremely old, and has become a staple on the football field to determine who should be feared heading into the postseason.

The past few years have belonged to Shoshoni, earning big wins in the semifinals over their rivals by scores of 27-0 in 2021 and 40-6 in 2022. Both those losses hung in the air over the head of Wind River’s Head Coach Rod Frederick, who has put together an undefeated record so far this season, and it showed that he didn’t forget once the whistle blew to start the game.

Joaquin Stevens brought down Quinton Clark after a long pass completion for Shoshoni Friday in Shoshoni.

Wind River scored first, going all the way down the field in under 60 seconds before the Cougars’ star running back Cooper Frederick ran in a 10-yard touchdown. Then, in true rivalry fashion, the Cougars decided to go for two points with a run by Joaquin Stevens which ended up in the Wranglers’ end zone to make the game 8-0.

Shoshoni couldn’t do much with their offense, especially in the first quarter, and Wind River was able to force a few punts. Before the end of the first quarter, after a good-looking pass to Stevens on a slant to get the Cougars into the Wranglers’ territory, the always-dangerous Frederick ran up and down the field until they approached the end zone. Then, thanks to a good push from the running back and the offensive line, Frederick scored a rushing touchdown and then another two-point conversion after a six-play drive.

Wambli Romero ran around the outside toward the endzone before being tackled just shy by Shoshoni’s Braxton Mills Friday night.

But the Wranglers weren’t going to just lay down and take this offensive punishment, and they proved that before the end of the first 12 minutes. After a huge sack on Shoshoni’s quarterback, Braxton Mills brought the Wranglers back to the 30-yard line it was third-and-forever, but a long bootleg pass from Mills to Wiley Phileo ended in the end zone and put the Wranglers on the board for the first time in the game. The two-point conversion was also caught by Phileo, making the game 16-8 with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.

Wind River kept passing the ball, tossing a huge 32-yard pass to Stevens to get into the red zone once again. Their drives never seemed to stall against the Wranglers, including their third drive that ended with another hard run from Frederick that went eight yards into the end zone before Chris Burk ran in a QB sneak for two points, 24-8.

Wind River quarterback Cooper Frederick hucked a long pass for the Cougars Friday agaisnt Shoshoni.

Shoshoni never gave up, but after an interception by Stevens at the five-yard line, the Cougars put together another great drive and the score inflated to 32-8 as Frederick ran in another short-yardage touchdown. That score, which took place with just over five and a half minutes to go in the first half, gave even more momentum to Wind River, but a 53-yard pass play from Mills to his number-one receiver Quinton Clark set the Wranglers up in the red zone quickly. That’s when the Wranglers pitched the ball to Carson Kisling who ran it in with just under four minutes, and shortly after Mills threw up a prayer for the two-point conversion that was caught by Kisling to make the game 32-16.

Almost instantly, Frederick tossed a rainbow pass to senior Aiden Ruby who was sprinting up the sideline and caught it in stride for a 51-yard touchdown less than 40 seconds after Shoshoni scored; 38-16 remained the score until halftime.

Copper Mountain was lit up by the fading Sun Friday night north of the Shoshoni Wind River matchup.

After the halftime locker room speeches, both teams simmered down and started to stick like glue on defense. Both teams forced errored throws and stopped a few pivotal second and third-and-short plays, all in an effort to demoralize and stop the momentum of their rival. But, eventually the Cougars would find the endzone once again, this time with another five-yard run by Frederick with just over half of the third quarter left to play.

Turnovers and big stops continued, forcing Shoshoni to face both the Cougars and the clock. Unfortunately for the Wranglers, they wouldn’t score again until the final 20 seconds of the game after Frederick ran in yet another touchdown and the Cougars’ Rowdy Shearer caught the two-point conversion.

In the end, the Wind River Cougars evened up the rivalry at 30 games a piece between the two schools with a huge 54-22 victory. Frederick led all players with 211 rush yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Frederick also threw 10 passes, completing nine for 172 yards with one being the 51-yard touchdown to Ruby. On the other side of the ball, Shoshoni’s Kisling rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown, adding 49 more yards and another touchdown as a receiver.

Up next, Wind River travels to Rocky Mountain Thursday hoping to remain undefeated heading into the postseason while Shoshoni is already eliminated from the playoffs, but will head to Natrona County to play their sophomores on Thursday night.

ALL PHOTOS BY CARL COTE

By Shawn O’Brate

Staff Writer