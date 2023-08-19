Wind River Job Corps Graduated 26 in Friday Ceremony

The Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton held its Fall 2023 Graduation on Friday with special guest speaker U.S. Senator John Barrasso. As usual, it was a full house in the Job Corps Gymnasium as 26 graduates walked across the stage in eight career specialities in front of family, friends and fellow students.

In his remarks to the graduates, Barrasso recalled the legacy of four former U.S. Presidents who had visited Wyoming: Teddy Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. “The future is yours to share,” Barrasso said, “Seize the opportunity.” The Senior U.S. Senator from Wyoming, and the third ranking Republican member of the Senate, Barrasso said “what you are doing continues to inspire Wyoming.”

The student speakers included David Hunt (Heavy Truck Driving) and Javaun Shoulderblade (Electrical). The two grads had similar messages to their fellow graduates and to the students who have yet to complete their certificate programs. “Treat people with kindness out there,” “We are all winners,” and “Don’t be discouraged, learn from failure and push forward.”

The Fall 2023 Graduates are: Dominic Antelope, Matthew Francis, and Joevonny Griffin in Carpentry; Hunter Bradley, Luke Cummings, Jason Lyon, Javaun Shoulderblade and Geoffory Woods in Electrical; Nicholas Strunc and Evan Weber in Building Construction Trades; Kalen Brown, James Cliame, Cheyenne Steward and Sevastian Mora in Heavy Equipment Operator; Brandon Foose, Tyrese Haas and Benjamin Marks in Heavy Equipment Mechanic; Keilyn Bell, Nellek Backbone, David Hunt and Adam Allard in Heavy Truck Driver; Hardy Martinez, Narcisio Resendez, and Jayden Charbonneau in Welding; and Elijah Jackson and Josh Prindle in Petroleum Technology.