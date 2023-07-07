Wind River Casino seeking Liquor License from County

The Fremont County Commission meeting agenda for this Tuesday includes only three published items, including a public hearing on a request from the Wind River Hotel and Casino for a county retail liquor license. Liquor has not been allowed on the Reservation for decades, but the Northern Arapaho Enterprises, d.b.a. the hotel and casino, wants to end the dry spell. The public hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the commissioners chambers at the courthouse in Lander.

The other two items on the commission’s agenda include the monthly update from County Coroner Erin Ivie and an executive session with Civil Deputy Attorney Nathan Maxon regarding Potential Litigation.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and can be viewed on Zoom.