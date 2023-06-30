William Ross McAleenan

May 2, 1949 – June 24, 2023

Ross McAleenan passed away at Westward Heights Care Center June 24, 2023 at the age of 74.

He was born in Casper, Wyoming May 2, 1949 to Betty Lou Hoopengarner and William Francis McAleenan. He lived and went to school in Mountain View before the family moved to Lander in 1960. Ross lived and worked at the Wyoming State Training School until he transferred to the Dignity organization in Riverton. Ross worked at many places in Riverton including a hay cube farm in Missouri Valley, Kmart, and the Sundowner and was able to purchase a home, where he lived for several years before his health required moving to a Community Entry Services group home. Ross enjoyed all types of music and had an extensive collection of cassettes and CDs. He could tell you the name and artist if you hummed a tune for him. Ross made friends wherever he went with his positive attitude and happy smile.

A special thanks to Gary Hudson and his vision for Dignity/Community Entry Services and all the people at CES who supported Ross. Additionally, special thanks to all the staff at Westward Heights Care Center who welcomed Ross and loved and respected him. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be conducted at Mount Hope cemetery where his parents are buried. Ross is survived by his sister, Mary, and his brother, Roger (Pat) and two nieces and their children. Donations in his memory could be made to Community Entry Services.

