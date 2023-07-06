March 6, 1984 – June 28, 2023.

William Patrick Crazythunder, Jr.(Billy) , 39, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A wake and a NAC Ceremony will be held at 217 Willow St. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 217 Willow St. with burial to follow at WallowingBull Cemetery.

William Patrick Crazythunder was born on March 6, 1984 in Lander, Wyoming to William Patrick Crazythunder, Sr. and Melva Ann Brown. His Arapaho name was “Bluesky Eagle” (Hono’Ceeneeteeneihit nii’eihii). He grew up on the Wind River Reservation and attended Wyoming Indian Schools.

Billy was of the Native American Church. He was a strong believer in Sundance and the Native American Church and their teachings.

He worked as a youth outdoors as a laborer and was a housekeeper at Little Wind Casino.

He loved hunting, fishing, being in the mountains, participating in ceremonies, being a father, and a first-time grandfather. His biggest love was being with family and friends.

He is survived by father, William P. Crazythunder, Sr.; mother, Melva A, Brown; sons, Tracy A. Crazythunder, LittleRaven G. Crazythunder, and Houneen N. Duran; daughters, Shayleena R. Crazythunder and Danni L. Crazythuner; grandson, Dezmond Shane Kienlen; brothers, Austin (Raelynn) Crazythunder, Taylor Crazythunder, and Matthew Crazythunder; sisters, Whitney Crazythunder and Tracie Crazythunder; uncles, Fred Wallowingbull, Steven Sunrhodes , Sr., Jospeh A. Crazythunder, Sr., and Harold Crazythunder; aunts, Mervene Brown, Angela Crazythunder, and Mary Trumbull; grandmothers, Joyce Hutchinson, Katherine Trumbull, Darlene Bell, Carol Trumbull, Laverine White and Sandy (Whiteplume) Brown; grandfather, Trunson Bighair; and Sundance grandfathers, Dorsey Willow and Wyman Weed. The families of Brown, Wallowingbull, Whiteplume, Crazythunder, Willow and White. Numerous families and relativres.

He was preceded in death by son, Tyler B. Crazythunder; brother, Sunny Duran; grandfathers, Burton Hutchinson, Sr., William J. Crazythunder, Mervin Brown, Felix Groesbeck, and Burnett Lee Whiteplume, Sr.; grandmothers, Susan Crazythunder, Anna Whiiteplume, Werito, and Irma Groesbeck; and uncle,, Darrell Hutchinson.