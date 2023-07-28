May 24, 1938 – July 20, 2023

William “Bill” Goetz, 85, of Billings, Montana passed away at The Legacy on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming.

William Wayne Goetz was born on May 24, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to Frederick and Molly (Bohl) Goetz, Sr. He grew up in Wheatland, Wyoming and graduated for Wheatland High School.

On August 17, 1958 he married Ann Evangeline Freese in Lander, Wyoming. Together they had three children, Lee Ann, Steve, and Sandra. They raised their family in Lander, Rock Springs and Riverton Wyoming. They were married for over 64 years.

Bill worked for the Telephone Company when it was Mountain Bell as an Engineer. He was a member of Telephone Pioneers. He also owned a snowmobile dealership in Riverton and was co-owner of Directional Boring Company with his son, Steve. After retiring from the telephone company, he and Ann moved to Billings, Montana where they resided for over 30 years.

He enjoyed RC Airplanes, Helicopters, and drones. He was a member of Billings Flying Mustangs. He also was a gun enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Goetz of Billings, Montana; daughters, Lee Ann Blumenshine of Hollis, New Hampshire and Sandra L. Brock of Windsor, California; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steven Wayne Goetz.

