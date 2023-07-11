WGFD’s Over-the-counter leftover licenses on sale this week

First come, first-serve leftover licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. July 12 on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, regional offices and the Headquarters office in Cheyenne. The licenses represent the remaining antelope, elk and deer licenses following the leftover draw.



“Over-the-counter license availability changes each year based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial and leftover draws,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager.



Hunters buying over-the-counter leftover licenses are encouraged to pay close attention to the area and license type.



“The majority of these licenses are in hunt areas in which it may be difficult to obtain access. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing an over-the-counter license,” Doering said.



The leftover license availability list is posted on the Game and Fish website.