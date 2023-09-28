Western Family Care Clinic Moving to New Location Today

One of Riverton’s busiest medical clinics is moving today and Friday. Western Family Care is moving to 609 E Madison Ave, the location of its trauma clinic. The clinic will be closed on Thursday, September 28th in the afternoon and all day on the 29th to move. The clinic will open at the new location on Monday, October 2, 2023.

All Western Family Care appointments will now be at the new clinic. There are two entrances, one on E. Madison, and the second on the back of the building off the alley. Call to confirm your appointment location. The telephone number is the same, 856-6591