Happy first day of meteorological fall! Seasonable temperatures across much of the area today. The Bighorn Basin and Johnson County sees warmer temperatures. The first round of light rain is ongoing this morning. More rain chances this afternoon, mainly west of the Divide. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 90s for Thermopolis¬† and Worland, the mid 80s for Riverton and Shoshoni,the low 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City, and the mid 70s for Dubois and South Pass City.¬†