Weekend Sports Update

This past weekend was a huge weekend for a lot of sports, including baseball and the rodeo.

Firstly, the Lander Lobos’ Sr. Babe Ruth team traveled to Casper to try and find their way into their fifth-straight state championship game and (hopefully) become back-to-back champions. This all came just five days removed from their head coach, David Rees, dying suddenly on Sunday morning.

With all that raw emotion they came out and dominated the first three days of play, winning 15-2, 24-4 and 28-9. Then came their toughest competition yet: Rock Springs. Lander was 0-3 vs the Spartans all year long and it was obvious from the second or third inning that they were still the Lobos’ kryptonite.

Lander’s season ended against Rock Springs early Sunday morning, losing 6-1 and sending them home before the state championship game.

The Lander Memorial Youth Rodeo also happened this weekend, ending with a bunch of local Fremont County Rodeo stars earning some money and some great times. All-in-all, nearly $13,000 was handed out to winners from ages 2 and up.

Dodgeball also took place this weekend in Riverton, benefiting the local skater and baseball player Laiton Ivey. Over $4,600 was raised for him and his kidney transplant.

And the Dubois’ football player Clayton Rux played in the 25th CanAm Bowl in Canada, helping the USA win big 84-16.

Also, in Riverton, the softball fields were full of teams from all over the state but all three age groups (14U, 16U & 18U) all won first place! They travel to Casper this week for state tournament play.

For more on these stories and more be sure to follow WyoToday on Facebook and check out the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers for the Fremont County Sports sections!