Weekend High School Local Basketball Scores

Boys
Strannigan Classic Results – Riverton and Lander
Riverton 2-2
Riverton def. Sheridan 58-56
Riverton 68, Rawlins 64
Cheyenne Central 53, Riverton 48
Cheyenne East 64, Riverton 59
Lander Valley 0-3
Star Valley 59, Lander Valley 32
Powell 61, Lander Valley 34
Cheyenne East 81, Lander Valley 52
Shoshoni 0-3
Cheyenne East Sophs 67 Shoshoni 39
Sheridan Sophs 47, Shoshoni 40
Cheyenne Central Sophs 42, Shoshoni 38
Bridger Valley Tournament – Mountain View & Lyman
Wind River 1-2
Wind River 56, Farson-Eden 53
Cokeville 62, Wind River 25
Little Snake River 38, Wind River 27
Carbon County Classic – Saratoga and Encampment
Fort Washakie 1-2
H.E.M. 41, Fort Washakie 39
Fort Washakie JV 43, Rock River 33
Encampment 54 Fort Washakie JV 25
Dubois 1-2
Dubois 60, Rock River 19
Saratoga 74, Dubois 58
Encampment 67, Dubois 31
Herder Classic/Coal Miner Classic – Glenrock and Wright
St, Stephens 2-2
St. Stephens 69, Glenrock 64
Lusk 53, St. Stephens 42
Wright 80, St. Stephens 35
St Stephens 61, Kaycee 48
Wyoming Indian 4-0
Wyoming Indian 64, Lusk 44
Wyoming Indian 49, Glenrock 43
Wyoming Indian 70, Kaycee 34
Wyoming Indian 80, Wright 79 in OT
GIRLS
Strannigan Classic Results – Riverton and Lander
Riverton 2-2
Sheridan 67, Riverton 38
Riverton 49, Rawlins 44
Cheyenne Central 63, Riverton 38
Cheyenne East 57, Riverton 22
Lander Valley 2-1
Lander Valley 45, Powell 42
Lander Valley 53, Star Valley 37
Cheyene East 57, Lander Valley 26
Shoshoni 2-0
Shoshoni 34, Sheridan Sophs 27
Shoshoni 41, Cheyenne Central Sophs 38
Bridger Valley Tournament – Mountain View and Lyman
Wind River 1-2
Manila Utah 55, Wind River 52
Wind River 42, Little Snake River 40
Cokeville 72, Wind River 54
Carbon County Classic – Saratoga and Encampment
Fort Washakie 1-2
H.E.M 50, Fort Washakie 49
Rock River 63, Fort Washakie 20
Saragtoga 62 Fort Washakie 20
Dubois 1-3
Rock River 44, Dubois 41
Saratoga 51, Dubois 39
Encampment 57, Dubois 39
Dubois 63, Fort Washakie 21
Herder Classic/Coal Miner Classic – Glenrock and Wright
St. Stephens 1-3
Glenrock 54, St. Stephens 20
Lusk 63, St. Stephens 25
Wright 67, St. Stephens 40
St. Stephens 41, Kaycee 30
Wyoming Indian 4-0
Wyoming Indian 65, Lusk 28
Wyoming Indian 65, Glenrock 28
Wyoming Indian 69, Kaycee 15
Wyoming Indian 56, Wright 33