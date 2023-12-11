Monday, December 11, 2023
Lander Valley Head Girls Basketball Coach Drew Powell was focused on his team's offense on Thursday at the Strannigan Classic in Lander. The Lady Tigers won two out of three games during the weekend. Photo by Carl Cote

Weekend High School Local Basketball Scores

Boys

Strannigan Classic Results – Riverton and Lander

Riverton 2-2

Riverton def. Sheridan 58-56

Riverton 68, Rawlins 64

Cheyenne Central 53, Riverton 48

Cheyenne East 64, Riverton 59

 

Lander Valley 0-3

Star Valley 59, Lander Valley 32

Powell 61, Lander Valley 34

Cheyenne East 81, Lander Valley 52

 

Shoshoni 0-3

Cheyenne East Sophs 67 Shoshoni 39

Sheridan Sophs 47, Shoshoni 40

Cheyenne Central Sophs 42, Shoshoni 38

 

Bridger Valley Tournament – Mountain View & Lyman

Wind River 1-2

Wind River 56, Farson-Eden 53

Cokeville 62, Wind River 25

Little Snake River 38, Wind River 27

 

Carbon County Classic – Saratoga and Encampment

Fort Washakie 1-2

H.E.M. 41, Fort Washakie 39

Fort Washakie JV 43, Rock River 33

Encampment 54 Fort Washakie JV 25

 

Dubois 1-2

Dubois 60, Rock River 19

Saratoga 74, Dubois 58

Encampment 67, Dubois 31

 

Herder Classic/Coal Miner Classic – Glenrock and Wright

St, Stephens 2-2

St. Stephens 69, Glenrock 64

Lusk 53, St. Stephens 42

Wright 80, St. Stephens 35

St Stephens 61, Kaycee 48

Wyoming Indian 4-0

Wyoming Indian 64, Lusk 44

Wyoming Indian 49, Glenrock 43

Wyoming Indian 70, Kaycee 34

Wyoming  Indian 80, Wright 79 in OT

 

GIRLS

Strannigan Classic Results – Riverton and Lander

Riverton 2-2

Sheridan 67, Riverton 38

Riverton 49, Rawlins 44

Cheyenne Central 63, Riverton 38

Cheyenne East 57, Riverton 22

 

Lander Valley 2-1

Lander Valley 45, Powell 42

Lander Valley 53, Star Valley 37

Cheyene East 57, Lander Valley 26

 

Shoshoni 2-0

Shoshoni 34, Sheridan Sophs 27

Shoshoni 41, Cheyenne Central Sophs 38

 

Bridger Valley Tournament – Mountain View and Lyman

Wind River 1-2

Manila Utah 55, Wind River 52

Wind River 42, Little Snake River 40

Cokeville 72, Wind River 54

 

Carbon County Classic – Saratoga and Encampment

Fort Washakie 1-2

H.E.M 50, Fort Washakie 49

Rock River 63, Fort Washakie 20

Saragtoga 62 Fort Washakie 20

 

Dubois 1-3

Rock River 44, Dubois 41

Saratoga 51, Dubois 39

Encampment 57, Dubois 39

Dubois 63, Fort Washakie 21

 

Herder Classic/Coal Miner Classic – Glenrock and Wright

St. Stephens 1-3

Glenrock 54, St. Stephens 20

Lusk 63, St. Stephens 25

Wright 67, St. Stephens 40

St. Stephens 41, Kaycee 30

 

Wyoming Indian 4-0

Wyoming Indian 65, Lusk 28

Wyoming Indian 65, Glenrock 28

Wyoming Indian 69, Kaycee 15

Wyoming Indian 56, Wright 33