Weekend H.S. Football Scores: Local Teams Struggled

Here are the Week Zero high school football scores from across the state as reported by Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com.
Week 0 High School Scores
Friday, Aug. 25
Class 4A
#1 Cheyenne East 49 Campbell County 12
#2 Sheridan 26 #5 Cheyenne Central 7
Thunder Basin 56 Cheyenne South 10
Rock Springs 52 Kelly Walsh 7
#3 Natrona 29 Laramie 0
Class 3A
#4 Powell 42 Riverton 24
#2 Cody 56 Lander 2
Class 1A-6 Man
Casper Christian 61 #5 Kaycee 53
Interclass
Final Score: 3A Rawlins 33 2A Burns 6
Out-of-State Opponent
2A #1 Lyman 36 Malad, ID 14
3A #1 Star Valley 34 Shelley, ID 13
Ben Lomond, UT 39 3A Evanston 21
Teton, ID 47 3A Jackson 21
Gering, NE 20 2A Torrington 0
Mitchell, NE 55 2A Wheatland 24
Saturday, Aug. 26
Interclass
2A #3 Mountain View 21 3A Green River 7
Non-Varsity Opponent
2A #5 Tongue River 45 Sheridan JV 12
1A-6 Man Meeteetse 52 Cody JV 13