Weekend H.S. Football Scores: Local Teams Struggled

Here are the Week Zero high school football scores from across the state as reported by Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com.

Week 0 High School Scores

Friday, Aug. 25

Class 4A

#1 Cheyenne East 49 Campbell County 12

#2 Sheridan 26 #5 Cheyenne Central 7

Thunder Basin 56 Cheyenne South 10

Rock Springs 52 Kelly Walsh 7

#3 Natrona 29 Laramie 0

Class 3A

#4 Powell 42 Riverton 24

#2 Cody 56 Lander 2

Class 1A-6 Man

Casper Christian 61 #5 Kaycee 53

Interclass

Final Score: 3A Rawlins 33 2A Burns 6

Out-of-State Opponent

2A #1 Lyman 36 Malad, ID 14

3A #1 Star Valley 34 Shelley, ID 13

Ben Lomond, UT 39 3A Evanston 21

Teton, ID 47 3A Jackson 21

Gering, NE 20 2A Torrington 0

Mitchell, NE 55 2A Wheatland 24

Saturday, Aug. 26

Interclass

2A #3 Mountain View 21 3A Green River 7

Non-Varsity Opponent

2A #5 Tongue River 45 Sheridan JV 12

1A-6 Man Meeteetse 52 Cody JV 13