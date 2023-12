Temperatures will continue to be at or slightly below normal for most areas. Southwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, will occur from Jeffrey City through Natrona County with winds tonight gusting to 60 mph or better near Red Cnyon/South Pass and at Outer Drive at Casper. Snow will also develop over western portions tonight. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 40s for Lander, Dubois, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, in the upper 30s for Riverton, Shoshoni and South Pass City.