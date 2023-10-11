Wednesday to see Cooler and Unsettled Weather

The warm, sunny weather we have seen over the past few days has ended. Today sees the start of cool and unsettled weather for the Cowboy State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms occur throughout the day, with steadier rain and high-elevation snow arriving later tonight. It will be windy today with peak gusts expected in the upper 30 to 40 mph range at Lander, Thermopolis and Worland, The mid-30 mph range at Jeffrey City and The low 30 mph range at Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and South Pass City. Today’s highs will be in the 60s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins, 50s at Dubois and South Pass City.