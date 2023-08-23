Wednesday to be Pleasant; A Chance of afternoon Thunderstorms

A pleasant day across the Cowboy State today, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures at or slightly above normal. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, impacting parts of Natrona, Sweetwater, and Fremont Counties. A few showers are also possible over the northwestern corner of the state. Today’s high temperatures will be 90 at Thermopolis, in the upper 80s for Shoshoni, Riverton and Worland, in the low 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City, and the low 70s for Dubois and South Pass City.