A weather system will move through the Cowboy State today through Thursday. It will initially bring showers to the northwest, then spread across the entire area. Scattered thunderstorms, with gusty winds and locally heavy rain, will develop in the afternoon. Todays high temperatures will be in the low 80’s for Thermopolis and Worland, the mid to upper 70s for Shoshoni, Riverton, Lander and Jeffrey City, and the upper 60s for Dubois and South Pass City.