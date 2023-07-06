November 29, 1948 – June 29, 2023

Funeral services for Wayne “Corky” Cordell Mahan, 74, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Shoshoni Senior Center with military graveside rites to follow at Lake View Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home.

Mr. Mahan passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Corky was born on November 29, 1948, son of Wayne Cordell Mahan, Sr. and Doris (Hammett) Mahan in Denison, Texas. While his Dad served in the Air Force, Corky and his sister, Connie grew up as Air Force brats moving from Oklahoma to Germany and then back to the Unites States.

When Corky was 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War before he was honorably discharged in 1969. Mr. Mahan was very proud to call himself a Vietnam Veteran. He was a charter member of the first Vietnam Veteran of America in Lowndes County Georgia, serving as President for two terms as well as treasurer. He attended the VVA Conference every year to represent his district. Corky was also in the Wyoming First Abbate Biker’s Club and the VFW in Shoshoni, serving as President and numerous other positions.

For the next 10 years, Corky followed his own path until 1978, heeding the call of the oil boom by moving to Riverton, Wyoming. After 7 years in the oil field, Corky moved back to Georgia, marrying the love of his life, Nancy on September 20, 1986 in Valdosta, Georgia. While living in Georgia, Corky worked as a truck driver. During this time, Corky was involved in a terrible accident resulting in a broken neck and back. After the accident, Corky went back to school, earning his bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He soon became a stay-at-home dad, making sure that the kids and house were taken care of while Nancy was at work and attending college; more supportive than most husbands during that time. The family remained there for 10 years before they moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming where they also spent 10 years, when they moved to Riverton in 2006 and have remained.

During Corky’s younger years, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes. Throughout his life, he loved watching western movies, especially if it included John Wayne. He also like to fish and loved his dogs. For over 26 years, he and Nancy raised Great Danes.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Mahan of Riverton; his daughter, Misti Leigh Sellars of Riverton, WY and her daughters, Brittany Autumn Sellers and Hannah Ray Wright; his son, Michael Bowen Hall of Riverton and his significant other, Danette Smith and their children, Shayanne Smith, Andreas Armajo, Cassius Armajo and Harlee Rayne Hall; his sister, Connie Mahan Echalk of PA; also Papa’s special kids, Allen and Arec Schooner, Ezra Kelly and Jonathon Swenor and the Old Geezers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ray Echalk.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com