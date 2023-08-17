Washout Closes a Portion of the Hudson-Atlantic City Road

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office has temporarily closed a portion of the Hudson–Atlantic City Road (BLM Road 2302). Recent storms have washed-out a culvert and created hazardous conditions for vehicular travel and public land users.

The washout occurred approximately 5.5 miles from the junction of U.S. Hwy. 789 and Beaver Creek Road, about 0.5 mile southeast of the Beaver Creek Bridge. Closure signs have been placed on either side of the washout. The road will remain closed while the damage is assessed and until repairs can be completed.

“There may be other roads with similar damage so ​​travel safely and turn around if in doubt about a road’s stability or safety,” said BLM Lander Field Manager John Elliott. “We appreciate your patience while the needed repairs are completed.”

Follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter for updates on road repairs. For more information, and to report the locations of road damage or impassable roads, please contact the BLM Lander Field Office at (307) 332-8400.