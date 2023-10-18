Skip to content
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Dry and Warm is the weather outlook for much of the Wind River and Southern Bighorn Basins for Monday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over
Warm, Dry and Sunny through the Weeknd
Warm, dry, sunny weather will continue through the weekend. Looking more unsettled to start next week. Todays highs in the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the 60s, including Dubois and South Pass City.