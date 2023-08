Warm and windy today with an increase in rain shower activity, especially west of the Divide. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low to mid-90s for Lander and Riverton, in the Upper 80s for Jeffrey City and in the upper 70s for Dubois and South Pass City. Wind Gusts today mostly in the high 20 to low 30 mph range, with 40 mph on South Pass.