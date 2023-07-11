Warm and Sunny for Tuesday with Temperatures in the 90s for most

Another seasonable summer day, with warm temperatures and a sunny sky across the area. Gusty winds develop for this afternoon and continue through the evening. Most remain dry today, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible across northern Wyoming. Todays high temperatures will be in the low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the upper 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the upper 70s at Dubois. Maximum wind gusts expected today include the low to mid 30 mph rang at Dubois, Shoshoni, Riverton, Jeffrey City, South Pass, Thermopolis and Worland and the low 20 mph range in Lander.