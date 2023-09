Warm and mostly dry today, though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the west. Gusty winds could be associated with the showers and storms. Showers become more widespread across the region tomorrow as we transition to a cooler and wetter pattern. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 80s at Thermopolis and Worland, the low 80s at Shoshoni and Riverton, the upper 70s at Lander and Jeffrey City, around 72 at Dubois and 69 at South Pass City.