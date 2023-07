Warm and dry today, with gusty winds in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly east of the divide. The weekend will be warmer, with decreasing chances of showers. Today’s highs return to the low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis, the upper 80s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Worland and the low 80s at Dubois.