Feb 21, 1966 – Nov 19, 2023

Memorial graveside services for Valerie C. Dewey, 57, will be held at a later date at Sharp Nose Cemetery in Ethete, Wyoming.

Valerie C. Dewey, of Parsons, Kansas, passed away on November 19, 2023 at Labette Health.

She was born on February 21, 1966, daughter of Elizur Wilbert and Maxine Louise (Eagle) Dewey in Riverton, Wyoming. She grew up in Riverton and attended elementary school on the Wind River Reservation, later attending Dubois High School in Dubois, Wyoming. During those years, her guardians were John and Mildred Presley. Valerie moved to Parson, Kansas in 1988 and worked several years at Ruskins, retiring in the early 2000’s.

She enjoyed animals and especially loved cats.

Survivors include her long-time companion, Kale Wilson of Carthage, MO; son, Roman Dewey of Oswego, KS; daughter, Alyda Means of Pittsburg, KS; ten grandchildren; brother, Raymond Dewey of Arapahoe, WY; three sisters, Alvina Blackburn of Riverton, WY, Lilimay Dyer of Joplin, MO and Elisha Dewey of Parson, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Arlo Means; brother, Neuman Travis Dewey and sister, Marisha Sage.