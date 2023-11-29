UW’s Branch Inks Four Wrestlers During Fall Signing Period

University of Wyoming wrestling head coach Mark Branch announced his 2024 fall signing class Wednesday. Four student-athletes committed to continue their academic and athletic careers in the brown and gold.

The four signees are well dispersed. They are from all over the country and specialize in a number of different weight classes, as well.

Below is a list of the signees.

Tyson Charmoli (Saint Francis, Minnesota)

Charmoli is a 149-pounder from just north of Minneapolis. He attended Saint Francis High School.

“Tyson is very electric,” Branch said. “He moves so well and is one of the fastest guys in the country. He also comes from the Pinnacle pipeline in Minnesota, which has been great for us.”

Charmoli has claimed one state championship and one runner-up finish thus far. He won a championship at the 2023 Premier National League tournament in Pennsylvania. Charmoli is ranked No. 15 at 138 pounds by Matscouts and No. 65 overall in the class of 24.

Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs, Idaho)

Bowen is a 125/133-pounder from southeast Idaho. He attended Soda Springs High School.

“Tucker is a great prospect out of Idaho,” Branch said. “He helps bolster our lightweights, and he’s scrappy and one of those guys who is fired up to learn and get better.”

Bowen is already a two-time state champion, while also adding a runner-up finish to his resume. He also finished seventh, earning All-American honors, at the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior Men’s Freestyle National Championships.

John Alden (O’Neill, Nebraska)

Alden is a 133/141-pounder from northern Nebraska. He attended O’Neil High School.

“John is a hardnosed kid who has shown he can wrestle with the best kids in the country,” Branch said. “He is just plain tough.”

Alden has placed at state three times, taking home second, third and fifth-place honors. He also went 7-0 at the 2023 Freestyle Junior National Duals.

Eddie Neitenbach (Valley City, Ohio)

Neitenbach is a 174/184-pounder from northeast Ohio. He attended Buckeye High School.

“Eddie really helps out our upper weights,” Branch said. “He is from one of the toughest wrestling states in the country, and he is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Neitenbach placed third at the state tournament a season ago. He also finished runner-up at the Indiana Hoosier Preseason Open. Neitenbach also went 7-1 at the 2023 Freestyle Junior National Duals.