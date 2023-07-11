UW to Showcase New Crop Research at Powell Field Day July 20

The Powell Research and Extension Center will host a field day on Thursday, July 20, to share new agricultural research on drought-tolerant crops and alternative management strategies.

The event, which will include field tours, booth displays and family-friendly activities, is free and open to the public. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. at 747 Road 9 in Powell. All ages are welcome.

Research topics include drought tolerance in field peas and dry beans, chickpea planting dates, sugar beet fertility and pre-harvest yield estimation, and dry bean rhizobia inoculants.

“This year, the focus will be on alternative management practices that have the potential to improve net returns for producers,” says Jim Heitholt, director of the Powell Research and Extension Center.

In addition to field tours, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with researchers and employees at booth displays.

Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and the event concludes at 6:30.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by contacting the Powell Research and Extension Center at uwprec@uwyo.edu or (307) 754-2223.