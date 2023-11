Wyoming Cowgirl tennis’ Noesjka Brink concluded her incredible fall season this week with a pair of matches at the ITA National Fall Championships. Brink dropped her first round matchup to Oklahoma State’s Ange Oby Kajura, 6-3 and 6-2. In her consolation contest, Brink was defeated by Utah’s Marcela Lopez, also by the score of 6-3, 6-2.



Brink and the rest of the Cowgirls are now done with the fall slate and will be back in action with dual play starting in January.