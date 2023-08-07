UW Seeks Public Comment on Tuition Recommendations

At its Sept. 20-22 meeting, the UW Board of Trustees is expected to act on the recommendations from the university administration, and public input will help inform the trustees’ decision.

The board is being asked to consider an increase in standard tuition rates. Wyoming resident undergraduate and graduate rates and nonresident undergraduate and graduate rates would increase by 4 percent, in line with the current tuition policy.

The board also will consider a proposed 20 percent tuition increase for resident students enrolled in online programs. This tuition is only charged to students enrolled in fully online programs and does not apply to main-campus students taking online classes.

A table, outlining the standard tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year and the administration’s recommendations for the 2024-25 academic year, may be found here.

Those wishing to comment on the tuition increase should go here. The deadline for written comments is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The tuition rates noted above do not include the university’s mandatory student fees or program fees. These proposed rate changes do not apply to programs with differential or market-based tuition rates.